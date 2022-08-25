Barbie Ferreira is saying goodbye to Euphoria! The actress announced her departure to the HBO series via Instagram on August 24, 2022. The announcement comes a few months after rumors stirred that she was involved in a heated argument with Euphoria‘s creator, Sam Levinson. Keep reading to find out why the actress departed the series.

Did Barbie Ferreira Leave Euphoria?

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” Barbie wrote on her Instagram story. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

HBO has yet to confirm Barbie’s departure from the show.

Why Did Barbie Ferreira Leave Euphoria?

Barbie nor HBO have explained the why behind Barbie’s departure, but some fans speculated it might have to do with rumors of on-set tension.

The HBO star played fan-favorite character Kat Hernandez, who in season 1 became a symbol of body positivity during a journey of self-discovery and sexual awakening. Despite her impressive arc in the first season, her character took a backseat in season 2, which left viewers confused when her storyline faded to the background.

In February 2022, there were rumors of on-set tension between Barbie and show creator Sam Levinson — including that Barbie had stormed off set twice, which HBO refuted — but Barbie shut them down in a March interview with Insider.

“I really think that the fans are really passionate and I do appreciate that because Euphoria has really impacted so many people,” she said. “Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they’re not rooted in the truth, but it’s okay because I know it’s just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I’ll take it. I’ll take the good and the bad.”

Barbie had previously told Insider that she had hoped new episodes could further explore Kat’s “internal fantasy life.”

“I hope to see her relationship with herself, the internet, with her friends,” the model said. “I hope to see everything beautifully devolve as it always does on ‘Euphoria.’ I’m excited to read it. I don’t think it’s written yet, so I’ll be waiting.”

We’ll miss you, Kat Hernandez!

