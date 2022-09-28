Getting real. After months of speculation about the status of their relationship, Dixie D’Amelio revealed that she and Noah Beck split in late 2021. The revelation came during season 2 of The D’Amelio Show on Hulu, which premiered in September 2022. Keep reading for all the details about their breakup.

Why Did Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck Split?

“Noah — I don’t know what’s going on with that,” Dixie revealed to her parents, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio, at the end of the show’s second episode. “I feel like I’m very stressed out about the whole situation. We’re not really talking right now. We’ve come to that conclusion that we just shouldn’t talk for a little bit, but we’re broken up.”

How Long Were Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck Together?

The couple went public with their romance in September 2020. While they were open about their romance in the beginning, the pair eventually made the decision to keep things out of the public eye.

“I’ve been telling a lot of people we’re kind of keeping things offline,” Noah told E! News in February 2022. “And since we’ve been doing so, it’s been good. It’s been kind of like a weight off the shoulder in a way.”

He added, “We kind of just enjoy time together rather than like seeming like we do it for our fans, in a sense. We’re doing it for each other and that’s what it’s all about.”

What Went Wrong Between Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck?

According to The D’Amelio Show season 2 premiere, part of their split came from the work responsibilities that they were both facing.

“I’ve just been so stressed out recently. I haven’t been able to give all of my time into a relationship. I’m not really sure where things stand between us right now.”

In the second episode, Dixie explained that she “wished Noah and I’s relationship was never put online.” The “Wild” songstress said she was “not ready” and felt “uncomfortable being public.” She said, “If we want us to work out, we need to literally figure out what our life is.”

Did Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck Get Back Together?

It appears they have since reconciled.

“We are together, but keeping it offline,” Dixie told Entertainment Tonight in September 2022. “Obviously, it does make things more complicated keeping things offline, but at the end of the day there’s so much back-and-forth of trying to build a career and trying to figure out if were even happy.”

