If you were anywhere near the internet around 2014, then you know Kylie Jenner and Madison Beer were two of the biggest It Girls on social media. What you may not know is that they were also close friends. However, it seems the A-list stars are no longer the besties they once were.

So, what went wrong? We’re breaking down their rumored feud that seemingly ended their friendship below.

Over ten years ago, Kylie and Madison formed a bond thanks to their mutual connection, Hailey Bieber, according to Space Coast Daily. The duo were first spotted together hanging out in October 2013 with Sophie Richie and Kendall Jenner. Around this time, Madison was managed under Scooter Braun, which kickstarted her music career.

Fans wouldn’t get a glimpse at their friendship again until the following year — and this time, it gets a bit messy. In March 2014, Kylie seemingly took a jab at Madison when she posted a Vine of her and Stassie Karanikolaou making fun of the singer.

In the clip, Kylie says Madison’s name in a mocking tone while Stassie laughs saying “I know she’s crazy.” The next day, Madison celebrates her 15th birthday with Kylie, Stassie and Jordyn Woods — and let’s just say, it didn’t look like a fun time.

Jordyn posted a Vine showing Kylie and Stassie laughing and looking at their phone while Madison is looking off in the distance with sadness in her eyes. It seems something went down within the trio as the “Reckless” singer took to Instagram later that night to post about how her day went.

Madison reportedly shared a photo of herself crying with the caption “I hate being upset. Especially on my birthday,” according to this screenshot.

Following this incident, the two seemingly distanced themselves from one another up until 2017. In March of that year, Madison and Kylie were presumably on good terms as the songstress had teased to paparazzi that she is working on a Kylie Cosmetics collaboration.

The next month, Madison and Kylie both attended Stassie’s clothing line launch with Pretty Little Thing. It seems their friendship got back on track as the two continued to support one another online.

Kylie for her part posted a Snapchat video of herself singing along to Madison’s track “Dead” while showing off her Kylie Lip Kit.

However, things seemingly turned sour once again. Keep scrolling to see what reportedly caused their friendship to end.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.