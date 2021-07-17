Following the success of their respective shows, Victorious and iCarly, Nickelodeon stars Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy got their own spinoff series, Sam & Cat. And after only one season on the air, the show came to an end.

In July 2014, after questions over the fate of the show, a rep for the network issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Nickelodeon will not be producing more episodes of Sam & Cat,” the publication shared at the time. “We are very proud of the show and its very talented cast and we wish them all the best.”

After the news broke, Ariana took to social media with a lengthy statement about her time on the network.

“I felt it wasn’t my place to make any sort of announcement, so I kept quiet until now. I want to thank Nickelodeon for making a childhood dream of mine come true, for being a family to me, for being so accommodating and supportive of my multitasking with my music career, and for of course introducing me to many of my fans however many years ago,” the singer wrote in part. “I will always hold Cat near and dear to my heart and appreciate her help in my personal growth from teenager to adult. I know she seems like a simple, daft character (and she is) but she played such a huge part in my life I just wanted to express my appreciation for her and share some of the things I love most about her. I think a lot of people could take a page out of her book … She wouldn’t judge anybody by their appearance … She believed the best in people … She wasn’t afraid of anything or anybody … She never let people’s judgements hold her back from doing what she wanted, acting how she wanted, dressing how she wanted, dying her hair however she wanted.”

Ariana continued, “One of my favorite things about Cat was that she never lost her sense of wonder. … So I know a lot of people will think this is a lot for some ‘dumb’ kids show character … but to me, she is actually a lot smarter, stronger and braver than all the rest of us.”

The Florida native went on to thank the show’s cast and crew, and shared love with her “loyal” and “dedicated” fans, “who have been with me since all of this started.”

Jennette, for her part, chatted with fans via Reddit in 2014 and told them, “I left Nickelodeon recently because I needed to move forward with my life.” The actress, who has since quit acting, also noted that she has learned to only post via social media “if I want to post it” and started to “take a step back” from the internet.

Over the years, rumors surrounding the end Sam & Cat have been swirling online. Scroll through our gallery to find out why the show came to an end.

