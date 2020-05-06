OK, it seriously doesn’t get sweeter than this! On Tuesday, May 5, a major Why Don’t We fan was in for a major surprise when Jonah Marais went to her house and hand delivered merch during the current coronavirus pandemic.

“When Jonah pulls up to ur house to bring the shirt I bought from him,” the fan, whose name is Amelia, posted on Twitter alongside an image with the singer. “Jonah Marais I love you with my whole heart, thank you for making my whole year.”

In order to abide by the current social distancing rules of standing six feet apart, it appeared in the image that the pair didn’t have any direct contact. But that seemed to be enough for the excited member of the Limelight fandom!

After meeting her idol, Amelia also showed Twitter followers a picture of the shirt she purchased — which she told the world “smells really good” — and a letter that Jonah wrote and signed.

“Thank you so much for buying my item! I’ve put a lot of love into this and I really hope you do too,” the note read. “Hope you’re staying safe through this strange quarantine time! I really can’t wait for this next era of music and I can’t wait to come see you when we’re allowed to tour again after all this craziness! Enjoy!”

For those who don’t know, back in January, the band went dark on social media — changing all their Instagram and Twitter icons to a solid, black circle — and told followers that they had plans to take a break and work on new music. Now, a few months later, Jonah, Daniel Seavey, Zach Herron, Corbyn Besson and Jack Avery still haven’t returned online, but from the looks of it, they’re still connecting with their biggest fans!

“We’re taking the beginning of 2020 off to write and produce our next studio album,” the band wrote at the time. “We’re so excited and we’ll see you soon.”

Honestly, we’re excited for their new music too!

