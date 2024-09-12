The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards turned up the glam and glitter with a star-studded lineup with huge stars including Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and a host of other A-listers — though some nominees decided to pull a vanishing act.

On Wednesday, September 11, Taylor, naturally, dominated the night like a true queen, snagging seven shiny trophies including the coveted Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Meanwhile, Katy dazzled the crowd as she took home the prestigious Video Vanguard award and performed a memorable montage of her most popular hits. It was a night of big wins and even bigger surprises!

Sabrina Carpenter won her very first MTV VMA award tonight, taking home Song of the Year for “Espresso.” She used her speech to get cheeky, thanking her fans as well as her “cats and dogs watching at home.” Love.

A bunch of nominees decided to skip the big New York bash. Curious about who wasn’t there and what kept them away? Keep scrolling to uncover the scoop:

Olivia Rodrigo

The GUTS songstress is currently in the midst of her international leg of her GUTS World Tour. Her next concert is Sunday, September 15, in Bangkok.

Billie Eilish

While Billie Eilish‘s video for “What Was I Made For?” snagged the Video for Good award during the preshow, she wasn’t there to celebrate in person. Although she hasn’t shared why she missed the event, it’s most likely due to her being tied up with rehearsals for her upcoming Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.

Ariana Grande

A few months ago, Ariana announced she was hitting pause on all work commitments except for her role in Wicked. ICYMI, she’ll be playing Galinda/Glinda in the much-anticipated musical movie, which is set to dazzle theaters this November.

Doja Cat

Despite being up for Video of the Year, Doja Cat, who rocked the stage at last year’s show, didn’t make an appearance on the carpet this time around, leaving her signature style absent from the event.

Dua Lipa

Even though Dua Lipa wasn’t at the event, she still celebrated her win for Best Choreography with her song “Houdini.”

“I KNOW THASSSS RIGHT @charmladonna !!!!! Worth all the bruises!!!!” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, September 12.

Jelly Roll

Even though Jelly Roll scored several nominations, he skipped the VMAs on Wednesday. Instead, he spent the night at a Michelin-star sushi spot in California, sharing the experience on social media.

But Jelly Roll didn’t completely miss the party—he backed Eminem‘s epic opening number with some background vocals in a pre-taped video.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.