The D’Amelio Show is getting the axe.

On June 30, Hulu announced their decision not to proceed with a fourth season of The D’Amelio Show, which chronicled the lives of TikTok sensations Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, along with their parents Marc and Heidi. So, what went wrong, and what has the family said of the cancellation? Keep reading for everything we know.

Why Was ‘The D’Amelio Show’ Cancelled?

Fans were shocked to hear of the show’s cancellation — since after its debut season in 2021, The D’Amelio Show became the streaming platform’s most-watched unscripted series among all first-season reality shows. The final season aired in September and October of last year, concluding with a total of 28 episodes across its three-season span.

However, the D’Amelio’s told Deadline that their family’s main focus now is on D’Amelio Brands. Some of those brands include D’Amelio Footwear, the skincare brand ZitsAllright and fan merchandise company Dam Fam Merch, among others.

What Have the D’Amelio’s Said of Cancellation?

While the family has yet to address the cancellation, we’re looking back on what Dixie and Charli told J-14 last year, just ahead of season 3’s premiere.

“I feel we’ve grown more not filming and we look back on it like, what a mess,” Dixie told J-14 in September 2023. “But I think we’ve grown up a lot this year.”

Charli also spoke about how there’s sometimes “disconnect” between filming the show and actually watching and reflecting on it.

“It’s so different where we are now and how we feel now versus what was going on while we were filming,” Charli added at the time. “It feels like there’s a little bit of a disconnect … but to you guys, who watch the show and the episodes already, it’s like you’re seeing a whole different side of everything. So it’s weird. It’s really weird, like, looking back on and explaining how you were feeling, like, six months ago.”

One of the major things Charli and Dixie learned while filming the third season of The D’Amelio Show was the importance of separating their work life and family life — especially since they sometimes overlap.

“That’s probably one of the hardest things to balance when you work with your family — When is it family time? When is it business time?” Charli explained. “I think it’s definitely something that I explored a lot throughout this past season and now I think we do a lot better at, like, ‘I just want to talk.’ This doesn’t mean we have to go into our day tomorrow and make a whole bunch of changes and everything has to be different. It’s just understanding sometimes … I had a really hard day today, I had a really long day today. I just want to talk about how I’m feeling and then move on.”

