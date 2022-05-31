With Volume 1 of Stranger Things season 4 officially available to stream on Netflix, fans are buzzing about all the new twists, turns and plot points in Hawkins, Indiana. However, there’s one theory carrying over from season 3 that audiences are still curious about: Is Will Byers gay? Keep reading to learn more about the character’s sexuality, including what the Stranger Things cast and writers have to say.

Why do fans think Will Byers is gay?

During season 3 of Stranger Things, Will, played by actor Noah Schnapp, and his best friend Mike Wheeler, played by actor Finn Wolfhard, get into an argument, wherein Mike screams, “It’s not my fault you don’t like girls!”

According to Stranger Things executive producer, Shawn Levy, however, Mike’s words weren’t necessarily about Will’s sexuality. “It’s not specific to sexual orientation or anything,” Shawn explained during a May 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Ever since then, a lot of these questions have come up.”

Come season 4, not only do fans suspect that Will is gay, but they also believe that he has romantic feelings toward Mike. During episode 5, the BFFs have an emotional conversation about expressing themselves. “Sometimes I think it’s just scary to open up like that, to say how you really feel, especially to people you care about the most,” Will tells Mike. “Because what if they don’t like the truth?”

Ultimately, Shawn has yet to confirm or deny Will’s sexuality. That said, he did admit everything that goes down on Stranger Things happens for a reason! “Without getting into where we go later in season 4 [Volume II], I guess I’ll just say that there aren’t many accidents on Stranger Things,” he explained. “There is clear intention and strategy and real thought given to each and every character. So, if you came away from Volume I feeling those breadcrumbs of plot and character, it’s probably no accident.”

As for actors Noah and Finn, they’ve also weighed in on their beliefs about Will’s sexuality.

“It’s really up to interpretation. While all the characters were out developing and growing up, Will was in the Upside Down and he was alone there, not interacting with or connected to his friends or the rest of the world,” Noah said during a 2019 interview with The Wrap. “And when he got back, he expected everything to just go back to how it was before, how it was when he was normal and when he was a kid and he wanted to go back to the basement and play D&D … I just interpret it like he’s not ready to grow up and he doesn’t really want to move on to dating and relationships yet.”

Speaking with Digital Spy, Finn replied to a question about Will’s feelings “shifting” toward Mike. “Yeah,” he answered. “I think you find out slowly through the season, Will’s kind of love towards Mike, and I think it’s a really beautiful thing.”

