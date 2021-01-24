Disney Channel made history 15 years ago when the first High School Musical movie premiered in January 2006. The fan-favorite musical flick spawned two sequels, a spinoff TV series and a forever fandom!

Starring Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Zac Efron, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Gabriel, Monique Coleman and more, the movie is not only responsible for some pretty iconic tunes, but a love story between Troy and Gabriella that fans will never forget. After the third installment hit theaters in 2008, there were rumors of a fourth movie. Although it was never made, fans still have hope that the stars will reunite one more time.

Unfortunately, it seems like director Kenny Ortega doesn’t have a High School Musical 4 in the works any time soon. “[It] isn’t in my thinking,” he told Variety in January 2021 when celebrating the HSM 15-year anniversary.

“I would love nothing more than a reunion where everyone, including Zac Efron, could have dinner together and say ‘Wow wasn’t that something?’ We don’t even need cameras there,” Kenny said about bringing the entire cast together all these years later.

Since the massive film franchise came to end, the cast has often been asked about the possibility of a fourth movie. Scroll through our gallery to see what the High School Musical stars have said over the years.

