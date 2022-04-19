From Narnia to now, Will Poulter has certainly changed since we first saw him on the big screen!

The actor, 29, has been in loads of popular movies including The Maze Runner series, We’re the Millers, The Revenant, Midsommar, Wild Bill, and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. And he was just recently cast in the upcoming Marvel movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, coming in 2023!

He revealed to The Independent in April 2022 that his experience with playing the role has been “interesting,” especially as it’s physically exhausting.

“It’s difficult talking about it because with Marvel it’s all secret squirrel,” he said, “but the most important thing is that your mental and physical health has to be number one, and the aesthetic goals have to be secondary, otherwise you end up promoting something that is unhealthy and unrealistic if you don’t have the financial backing of a studio paying for your meals and training.”

“It’s been a lot of gym work and a very, very specific diet, ” he added, expanding on what the tough regime involved. “Not particularly civilized at times. Quantities of food you wouldn’t necessarily want to ingest. And other times not enough food. I’ve gone through a series of different diets over the last few months,” he detailed.

“Now I’m in a maintenance phase, which is quite nice. I’m not eating copious amounts of food to bulk, and I’m not cutting. I’m just maintaining my weight. I’ve gone through periods of looking at food and feeling like I can’t face it, and then you blink and the next minute you’re ready to eat furniture because you’re so hungry.”

“The whole social side of your life has to take a back seat,” he concluded. “I’m in a routine that is so rigid that being able to go out for dinner with friends is not something I’ve been able to do. I’m looking forward to being able to again.”

Scroll through our gallery for Will’s transformation from child actor to Marvel star!

