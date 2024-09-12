Bye brat summer, hello brautumn! Charli XCX is here to keep the party going with her latest announcement: a new album, or should we say, a remix extravaganza titled Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat, dropping next month.

Yes, you heard that right—it’s Brat autumn now!

When Does Charli XCX’s ‘Brat’ Remix Album Come Out?

We will be rushing in brat girl fall on October 11, when the remix album first drops.

So what’s in store with this fresh twist? According to Charli’s official site, this album will be packed with previously released remixes from her hit Brat era. We’re talking about bangers like “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish, the “girl, so confusing” take with Lorde, “360” alongside Robyn and Yung Lean and A.G. Cook’s “von dutch” remix starring Addison Rae.

What Songs Are In Charl XCX’s ‘Brat’ Remix Tracklist?

While Charli’s still keeping the complete tracklist under wraps, it looks like this new project will reimagine every song from the original album with a twist of different artists and producers. Plus, there’s a possibility that some unreleased gems from the Brat sessions might sneak in too.

In a nod to her fans, Charli has resurrected the viral “Brat generator,” which lets you craft your own lime green Brat memes inspired by the album’s iconic cover. This time around, the text is flipped to match the ~Brat and it’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat~ aesthetic — because, duh.

This announcement comes just two days before Charli kicks off her co-headlining Sweat Tour with Troye Sivan. To celebrate both the new album and the tour, she’s dropped a new remix of “Talk Talk,” featuring Troye and a special guest appearance by Dua Lipa, who’s adding some multilingual flair with Spanish and French vocals.

Will Taylor Swift Be in Charli XCX’s ‘Brat’ Remix Album?

Given the star-studded remix lineup so far, fans are buzzing with excitement about who else might pop up on Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat. Some are hoping for a surprise collab with Taylor Swift on “Sympathy Is a Knife,” rumored to be inspired by her, especially since Charli recently flaunted friendship bracelets in a photoshoot. We can only pray that they can work it out on the remix. 🙏

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.