The Midnight Club premiered on October 2022 and tells the story of terminally ill high schoolers who tell spooky stories at midnight at their hospice facility — but there’s more to the stories. The series left so many unanswered questions that fans are begging for a season 2. Keep reading to uncover if Netflix renewed the horror series yet and what the show’s creator has to say about it!

Will The Midnight Club Return For Season 2?

“This was designed to be ongoing,” The Midnight Club‘s creator Mike Flanagan told reporters about continuing the series at a press conference in October 2022. “I don’t know if it will. We’ll see how it goes and we probably won’t know for another month or so what Netflix wants to do. But it was very much designed to continue. [Christopher] Pike has 80 books, so we have a lot of unused material to pull from … We also didn’t answer some of the bigger questions of the season. Those answers exist, but were meant to be for the next season. If there isn’t one, I’ll put them up on Twitter. Then we’ll at least all be able to talk about it.”

While Netflix has not yet renewed The Midnight Club for a second season, Mike has plans for multiple seasons of the series. As the show is based off ofPike’s YA fictional series, Mike said the author agreed to lend over two dozen of his books to Netflix.

“He agreed to let me take a shot with the show and the pitch was, we’ll do The Midnight Club — but the stories the kids tell will be other Christopher Pike books, and he really liked that idea,” Mike explained. “And Netflix ended up optioning a pile of Christopher Pike’s stuff — 28 books.”

What Would Season 2 of The Midnight Club Look Like?

Some unanswered questions would be put to rest in a possible season 2 of The Midnight Club, such as how the Paragon was formed and the whereabouts of Aceso and Athena, and who the heck Dr. Georgina Stanton is.

“If we get a second season, I don’t want to spoil that [Dr. Stanton’s identity] because we, we have a great answer that we’re ready to show,” Mike told Collider. So, there is a plan for Dr. Georgina, and we’ll learn about it one way or the other because, as Mike promised, “If we don’t get a second season, we are going to put it all over Twitter and everybody will be able to see what we had in mind.”

The second season would also look very different than season 1, too. “That’s the thing, though, about this show is if it does continue, there will have to be a new cast. And they’ll have to kind of come in one at a time as people go.”

Intrepid Pictures’ Trevor Macy added to that grim thought. “The show says how long they’ve been there. So the timetable kind of writes itself.” So, simply put, if the show gets renewed, prepare to see many more funerals. As co-creator Leah Fong puts it, “Hopefully, we were able to have some nice emotional arcs that fulfill themselves, but then, you know, mythological stuff.”

