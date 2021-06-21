A trip back to Mystic Falls would be a dream come true! But are The Vampire Diaries stars down to bring their iconic characters back to life? Some of the former CW stars have opened up about the possibility of a reboot over the years.

Based on the book series by L. J. Smith, the fan-favorite series aired from 2009 to 2017 and starred Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Candice King, Steven R. McQueen, Ian Somerhalder, Kat Graham, Zach Roerig, Michael Trevino and Matthew Davis. Throughout its reign on The CW, The Vampire Diaries‘ success spawned two spinoff series, The Originals and Legacies. While the original stars have since moved on from their time in the fictional supernatural town, is there any chance for some of them to return?

In June 2021, following a viral photo of Nina and Kat’s sweet reunion shared via Instagram, the 17 Again alum shared her thoughts on fans’ hope for a reboot. “I don’t think Nina and I are interested in that, but I think our friendship will be forever,” Kat told TMZ. “Seasons end but some friendships will be forever. She’s a really great person, and she’s really strong and she always really had my back on that show.”

Kat played Bonnie Bennett on TVD and Nina starred as Elena Gilbert. While the characters were BFFs onscreen, it seems they’ve stayed close over the years. The Flatliners actress, for her part, has stayed quiet about the possibility of Elena’s return to TV, but Nina did talk about returning for the show’s series finale after departing after season 6.

“I think the show had a satisfying, awesome [ending] — for me it was great, because I got to go back and be a part of the finale, say goodbye and pay homage to the characters,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January 2019. “So, I was really happy with it, for sure.”

Even though it has been years since The Vampire Diaries officially came to an end, the entire cast has nothing but positive memories about their time on set.

“[Ian and I] both wanted to die at the end of the show, we wanted the brothers to go out with a bang together,” Paul told Access in May 2021, while spilling some TVD tea. “And we were fighting over who would die. And I ended up getting it and [Ian was] a little jealous.”

While we’re still holding out hope for more from this show, scroll through our gallery to see what the cast has said about a Vampire Diaries reboot over the years.

