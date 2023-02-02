Will there be a Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 4 and where can we find it?! While the Harry Potter spinoff starring Eddie Redmayne was supposed to go for five movies, however, that no longer looks like it will be the case. Keep reading for everything we know about the fourth Fantastic Beasts movie.

Is There Going to be a ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 4’?

Following the release of the third Fantastic Beasts movie, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which premiered in April 2022, Variety has revealed that Warner Bros. has no plans to do Fantastic Beasts 4.

They wrote, “There are no active discussions currently with [J.K.] Rowling about developing another Harry Potter movie. There is also currently nothing in the Wizarding World in active development at Warner Bros., inclusive of both Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts.”

When Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was released in 2016, J.K. Rowling revealed that she intended to make five Fantastic Beasts movies. Speaking at a fan event, she said: “We always knew that it was going to be more than one movie, we knew that from the start, but I’ve now done the plotting properly, so we’re pretty sure it’s going to be five movies.”

The news comes in the wake of multiple controversies revolving around the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The first instance was Johnny Depp being replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as his character of Grindelwald, following backlash over his casting due to Amber Heard‘s abuse allegations. However, following a highly publicized trial where Johnny sued his ex-wife for defamation, a seven-person jury unanimously ruled in favor of Johnny.

On top of that, fans have demanded the removal of Ezra Miller from the movies, following multiple allegations and charges filed against them. Ezra pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass in January 2023, and began a 1-year probation.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Ezra said in a statement in August 2022. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Plus, Harry Potter author and Fantastic Beasts screenwriter J.K. Rowling has come under fire due to her controversial comments against transgender women over the years.

What Has the Cast Said of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ 4?

Eddie, who plays Fantastic Beasts’ main character Newt Scamander, revealed in an interview with IndieWire that he does not know “anything” about Fantastic Beasts 4.

“It’s more a question for J. K. Rowling and David Yates and Warners, but I don’t know, I’m afraid. I can’t add to that,” he said, though he added that he would enjoy getting back into his lovable “magizoologist” character. “I love playing Newt, he’s a sweet man.”

