Get your wands ready, Wizarding World fans, because there might be a new Harry Potter series in the works.

Nearly 20 years after Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone first hit theaters in November 2001, Hogwarts may be returning to your screens — this time in TV form. The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news in January 2021, with sources telling the publication that the streaming service HBO Max has a series “in early development.”

After news broke, both HBO Max and Warner Bros. denied the rumors and said, “There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform,” in a statement to the publication. It’s unclear whether or not something is actually in the works, but wouldn’t it be wicked to see all our favorite wizards back on TV together once again?

Although not much information is known about the possible project, we broke down all the details that have been released so far. Scroll through our gallery for what we know.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.