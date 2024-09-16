Lisa Frankenstein is the zom-com we didn’t know we needed — and now we need more.

Premiering in February 2024, Lisa Frankenstein starred Kathryn Newton as a kooky high schooler named Lisa Swallows in the 1980s and Cole Sprouse as her resurrected “Creature.” Directed by Jennifer’s Body creator Diablo Cody, the movie has already become a fan-favorite for horror and rom-com lovers alike. So, can we expect a follow-up to the zom-com?

Here’s everything we know about a Lisa Frankenstein sequel:

Will There Be a ‘Lisa Frankenstein 2’?

The possibility of a sequel to Lisa Frankenstein is very much on the table, even though there have been no official announcements or post-credits scenes hinting at one.

The film’s ending leaves several plot threads unresolved, particularly concerning the future of Lisa Swallows and the Creature. This open-ended conclusion suggests that there is potential for further development of the characters’ storylines. While nothing is confirmed yet, the door remains open for a follow-up installment.

Where Did ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ Leave Off?

The film concludes with a pretty huge twist — weeks after the events of the movie, Lisa’s father and step-sister visit her grave with flowers. They discover an additional inscription on the headstone stating that Lisa was a “loving wife.” Initially, they think the engraving is a prank, especially when they notice black slime inside of it.

In a post-credits scene, we see the Creature, now capable of speaking, reading literature. Lisa, wrapped in bandages, has been resurrected and is with him. This scene suggests that Lisa has come back to life, setting up potential future developments.

Is ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ In the Same Universe As ‘Jennifer’s Body’?

Director Diablo Cody has hinted that her movies Lisa Frankenstein and Jennifer’s Body might exist in the same universe.

During the premiere of Lisa Frankenstein, Diablo told Deadline, “I am just declaring that this movie takes place in the same universe. I have decided that. I will not say that you’d see any overt references to that but I’m saying it.”

Jennifer’s Body, a 2009 horror comedy written by Diablo and starring Megan Fox, features a high school student who becomes demonically possessed and preys on her classmates. The film also stars Amanda Seyfried, Johnny Simmons, J.K. Simmons and Adam Brody.

Diablo’s suggestion that the two films share a universe could introduce the possibility of a crossover! Could you imagine?!

