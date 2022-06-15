We’re not crying, you’re crying. Season 3 of Love, Victor just dropped on June 15, which will serve as the final season of the touching, coming-of-age LGBTQ+ series.

“Victor went on a journey of coming out in Season 1. In Season 2, he had a relationship. And, now, in Season 3, it’s about Victor’s journey of self-discovery,” showrunner Brian Tanem told TV Insider.

Will ‘Love, Victor’ Return For Season 4?

Short answer: no. Unfortunately, Victor’s journey ends after season 3! Showrunners Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker told RadioTimes.com why they felt season 3 was the right time to wrap things up.

“I think the feeling for everyone was that we had really told the story we set out to tell. Victor has had this journey, and really in three distinct chapters,” began Aptaker. “And with all of our cast… they were sort of fresh faced 20/21-year-olds who were playing high school. And as the years have gone on, they’re now mid-20s playing high school [so] it feels like the show has grown up and gone on this journey. It felt like a really natural, full circle ending point.”

Co-showrunner Berger described the show’s end as “bittersweet,” but that they were able to give the show a perfect farewell for all of the characters since they knew it would be their last from the start. “We love this show deeply. Our cast loves this show. We love our viewers,” she said. “But we do feel so grateful going into this season that we knew that it was our final season and we all got to really write towards the ending for everybody that felt right to us.”

Is a ‘Love, Victor’ Spinoff In The Works?

Showrunners Berger and Aptaker don’t just have Love, Victor under their belt, they were also the creators of the LGBTQ+ coming-of-age film Love, Simon, which was released in 2018 with Nick Robinson as Simon!

That being said, could a new character be included in the ‘Love’ series?

“It’s always on the table,” said Aptaker. “We love high school stories. We always say ‘that’s our last high school thing’, and now we’re about to actually do another. But it’s such a rich time.”

He added, “There’s so much discovery and the stakes are so high. It’s such a juicy time of life to write about. So yeah, it’s been a true pleasure getting to tell these stories for three seasons and a movie, and I would never say no more.”

