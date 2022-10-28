It’s been over a decade since Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 premiered in theaters — and fans are still holding out for a third movie! The two films, which starred Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively, America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel, followed the story of four long-distance best friends who kept in contact through a magical pair of jeans (don’t you love it when that happens?). Keep reading to see what the stars of the movies have said about reuniting for a third movie!

What Have the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Actors Said on a Third Movie?

“It’s very complicated for a lot of reasons,” Amber, who played Tibby, told SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight in October 2022 of a possible third movie. “Just the fact that between the four of us, we all have like 870 children, so you know, it’s hard.”

“I know that that is a great hope for all four of us is to be able to work together again,” she continued. “I mean, that’s, to me, it feels like the ultimate grift where I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, we’re gonna get paid to hang out when we do that in real life anyway? Cool. I’m in.'”

America, who played Carmen, also shared similar sentiments to her former costar in a 2019 interview with People. “We love each other, and we love this series,” she said, “and we are so proud of the work that we did together that it would be wonderful to come back at do another one.”

She’s not the only one! Blake, a.k.a. Bridget, also talked about the potential of a third film in 2018, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I think it could really happen.” The Gossip Girl star teased, “I think that people who love the movie want to see it. So, I mean, fans have gotten bigger movies made.”

Is There a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 In the Works?

While nothing has been confirmed, Alexis (a.k.a. Lena in the films) revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2018 that the four girls have pitched a third movie!

When asked whether or not she’s kept up with her Sisterhood costars, Alexis said, “We don’t get to see each other a lot because everybody’s work or family and everything, but when everybody is in town we do. And we just pitched a third movie and I hope it comes together. It would be so great.”

