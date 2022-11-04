Can we expect to see Millie Bobby Brown play Enola Holmes for the third time?! Following the release of Enola Holmes 2 on November 4, 2022, we’re ready to see more of our favorite teen detective on the streaming platform — and so is Millie! Keep reading to uncover details and cast quotes on Enola Holmes 3.

What Have the Enola Holmes Cast Said on Enola Holmes 3?

In an interview with ScreenRant where she was asked if she’d be interested in a third Enola Holmes movie, Millie said, “Yes, absolutely. I would love to be a part of another one. I would love to see her do more cases, be put under pressure, be put in crazy situations, and make her feel vulnerable again. I absolutely love seeing her back at work.”

Henry Cavill, who plays Sherlock Holmes in the series, also told SlashFilm he would be “interested” in returning for an Enola Holmes 3. However, it would have to align with his busy schedule. “Interested? Yes, only time will tell,” he said. “I mean, I’m getting quite busy these days. So it’s just a matter of making sure that everything lines up and that I can give my full attention and dedication to every character.”

As Henry fans know, Henry will not be returning to The Witcher, so maybe that’s freed up some space for more Enola Holmes starring the Superman actor!

Will There Be an Enola Holmes 3?

Netflix has not confirmed that an Enola Holmes 3 is in the works *yet*, but as the star-studded cast seems to be keen to the idea, we might just get one! Even Enola Holmes director Harry Bradbeerr said in an interview with SlashFilm that there is “lots of talk” about Enola Holmes 3. “There is lots of talk and thoughts, and there’s a lot of things we can do. So we kind of got an embarrassment of riches. We’re thinking about it.”

In that same interview, Henry also revealed that production has considered an Enola Holmes prequel starring Helena Bonham Carter, Enola’s mother, if Henry was unavailable for Enola Holmes 3. “It has come up. It has come up. Through the mother’s story. Yeah, it has come up,” the director chirped when asked about the idea. Well, make it come up!

