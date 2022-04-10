There was so much excitement at the 2022 Kids Choice Awards! The annual Nickelodeon event, hosted on Saturday, April 9, gave us appearances from our favorite movie, TV, music and sports stars. Plus tons of slime!

Nickelodeon icon and iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove hosted alongside NFL star Rob Gronkowski. The star-studded event brought all of our favorites together in person after going hybrid last year due to the global pandemic.

“The Kids’ Choice Awards is such a unique show with tons of energy, superstars and of course, lots of slime,” Miranda gushed in a statement after she was announced as host last month. “Nickelodeon has always been my family and to cohost this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast!”

The California native played Carly Shay on iCarly from 2007 to 2012 and has since reprised her role in the 2021 Paramount+ series of the same name. She’s also been nominated for a few Kids’ Choice Awards over the years.

Aside from Miranda and Rob, stars like Peyton List, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Charlie Puth, Jace Norman, Jordan Fisher and more were also at the show. Charli, for one, accepted the award for Favorite Female Creator. At the 2021 ceremony, she was slimed after taking home the award for Favorite Female Social Star. This time around there were no surprises for the internet star.

Fans spent a little over a month voting for their favorites, from tv shows to music to stars and more! And it paid off with BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and more also going home as winners.

Other than the star-studded guests, the award show also gave us a glimpse into the Metaverse using celebrity avatars. For performances, viewers also go to see Grammy-winning artist Kid Cudi take the stage as well as everyone’s favorite new rapper, Jack Harlow! Jack received a nomination for Favorite Breakout Artist. Other artists, like recent Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo also received three nods for her music and role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

To see who else took home an iconic orange blimp, scroll through our gallery for a complete list of nominees and winners.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.