This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been eight years since the TV show Wizards Of Waverly Place ended. The Disney Channel series aired its final episode on January 6, 2012, and fans are pretty shook over how fast time has flown by. It feels like just yesterday viewers were watching Selena Gomez, David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, Maria Canals-Barrera, David DeLuise and Jennifer Stone on their TV screens, and there’s not a day that goes by that they don’t miss it, TBH.

Fans may not know this, but there were actually a ton of celebrity guest stars throughout the four seasons that the show aired. Yep, stars like Tiffany Thornton, Bridgit Mendler, Lucy Hale, China Anne McClain, Noah Munck, Debby Ryan, Austin Butler, Bailee Madison, Gregg Sulkin, Chelsea Staub, Bella Thorne, Moises Arias and more made appearances on the show! Wow, who knew?

They’re not the only ones… Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the stars you totally forgot guest starred in Wizards of Waverly Place.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.