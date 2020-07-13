Prepare yourselves, people, because there might be a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion in the works, and we’re seriously freaking out! Yep, David Henrie spilled some serious tea about the cast getting back together while reacting to old clips from the fan-favorite Disney Channel show alongside his former costar Gregg Sulkin.

“I’ve talked to some people. Talked to some people that are decision-makers, to my sis Selena [Gomez] and I have to be very tactful with my response here because I’ll say there’s a lot of goodwill. I don’t think anyone’s opposed to the idea, but I think it’s a matter of time,” Justin Russo himself said. “Could be tomorrow. Could be a year from now. But I’d say there’s reasonable hope that there will be a reunion one day.”

Gregg added, “I can only speak on behalf of myself. I would be so humbled, so privileges and I couldn’t think of anything better than working with David DeLuise, Maria [Canals-Barrera], Jennifer Stone, Jake T. Austin and Selena.”

After they dished on the possibility of an upcoming reunion, the actors both recalled the first time they met, and shared some pretty epic behind-the-scenes secrets from the show. Gregg opened up about his first scene in the series, and remembered Selena being “an absolute sweetheart” because he was so nervous about it.

David also set the record straight on THAT scene that’s going viral online recently. You know, the one where he’s drinking tea and seemingly misses the mug while dipping the tea bag.



“I 100 percent did that on purpose,” he revealed. “I would watch the reruns and it would just make me laugh. That was one of those where I just thought it would be so funny if I wasn’t doing the tea bag in the tea and proceeding conversation as normal.”

Honestly, thanks for the clarification, David, because we were seriously confused!

