Guys, the trailer is finally here! Yep, after months of waiting, Netflix finally gave fans a first look at the new movie Work It starring Sabrina Carpenter, Jordan Fisher and Liza Koshy, and we can’t contain our excitement.

For those who missed it, the streaming service recently revealed that dance flick will premiere on August 7, 2020. Now, we’re getting a sneak peek at the epic moves these superstars will be serving up once the movie officially hits our TV screens next month. After watching the trailer, we can all agree that this is definitely something we’ll be watching on release day!

According to Netflix, the movie is set to follow the journey of a girl named Quinn Ackerman (played by Sabrina), whose college admission depends on her performance at a big dance competition. The only problem is — she has to learn how to dance! So she forms a dance crew of misfits to take on the best crew in school. From the looks of it, she recruits Liza to help her out and they get Jordan to be their dance coach. Yep, this is a total dream team if we’ve ever seen one!

That’s not all, you guys — aside from just starring in the film, the Girl Meets World actress is also listed as an executive producer on the project. When the film was first announced back in July 2019, Sabrina gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their dance rehearsals and, NGL, it’s all we’ve been watching since. But now that there’s a trailer AND an actual release date for the movie, we’re seriously counting down the days until it premieres.

Aside from Liza, Sabrina and Jordan, Riverdale actor Drew Ray Tanner, Keiynan Lonsdale, Michelle Buteau, Naomi Snieckus and Teya Wild are also set to star. All together, this cast is going to serve up some pretty major dance moves, and there’s no doubt about it, we’ll be dancing along with them on August 7!

