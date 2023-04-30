Yara Shahidi is booked and busy after starring in ABC’s Black-ish and then Freeform’s spinoff series, Grown-ish. Keep reading to see all the TV shows and movies she’s starred in since.

ICYMI, Yara played oldest daughter Zoey Johnson in Black-ish, an ABC sitcom that ran from 2014 to 2022, while also starring in her own spinoff series titled Grown-ish, which followed her character’s escapades in college.

One of the biggest projects she’s booked since Grown-ish has been her role as Tinker Bell in Disney+’s 2023 movie Peter Pan & Wendy. Yara, who wore a Tinker Bell-inspired yellow dress at the film’s premiere in April, explained how she prepared to play her iconic magical character during an interview with E! News’ ​***E! News in July 2022.

“I have these different Tinker Bell playlists,” she told the outlet. “I’m literally just revving up to a shoot day — me moving around like I have pictured a fairy moves. And it was a little ridiculous, but you know, once you see it on camera, it looks a little less ridiculous.”

The Grown-ish actress also explained what makes her take on Tinker Bell a bit different from past iterations.

“You know, Tinker Bell is really fun,” Yara told Variety at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. “I think what I like the most about this take is that Tinker Bell is coming with a lot of agency, you know? She may be a famous sidekick, but I love the fact that she is driven and motivated in her own ways. I don’t want to give too much up, but I’m really looking forward to this adaptation.”

She’s also set to appear in the action film Ballerina Overdrive, which has a stacked cast including Lana Condor, Iris Apatow, Lena Headey and Isabela Merced. The film follows a troupe of young ballerinas unexpectedly having to fight for their lives.

The Witcher: Blood Origin director Vicky Jewson is set to direct, while Deadpool, Bullet Train, John Wick and Fast and the Furious director David Leitch will produce. Filming begins in Serbia in the second quarter of 2023, which is said to feature “dance-based action choreography.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see all the TV shows and movies Yara has booked since appearing in Black-ish.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.