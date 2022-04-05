She’s waiting to suit up! Yaya Gosselin tells J-14 exclusively that she and the We Can Be Heroes cast are “crossing our fingers” for more details on the upcoming sequel.

“I think everybody knows this, but Netflix greenlit a sequel,” the actress, 13, shares. “We haven’t heard anything. … I’m waiting for the email to come in that we’re doing it, but we’re crossing our fingers. I’m crossing everything. You know, I really hope that we get another one.”

The superhero film, which featured the return of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, premiered in December 2020 via Netflix. It immediately became a favorite among viewers, and the streaming service announced in January 2021 that a sequel was in development.

“BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two!” the film’s director, Robert Rodriguez, shared in a Twitter post at the time. “I’m in full development of the sequel.”

In the sequel, Yaya hopes to see her character, Missy Moreno, “step even more into her leader role.” She adds, “I want to get powers.”

“Whenever people recognize me, they’re like, ‘Is Missy going to get powers?’ And, I’m kind of torn, but I think [part] of me doesn’t really want Missy to get powers, because one of my favorite parts is when people are like, ‘So what is your superpower?’ And I tell them, I don’t have a superpower,” the young star shares. “That’s one of my favorite things to say, because, I don’t know, I feel the fact that Missy didn’t really have a superpower and that her superpower was leadership.”

Going on, Yaya shares that Missy “influenced” viewers to think that “you don’t really need to have a superpower to be, you know, a leader and a superhero.”

All in all, the FBI: Most Wanted star loves playing Missy because of how “different” she is.

“She’s different from all the other kids her age, because she’s, kind of, in that middle place where she’s not a normal kid, but she’s not a superhero kid,” Yaya explains. “So, she’s just kind of chilling in her own little category almost. It was really amazing to see this character step into her confidence throughout the movie, because, at first, she didn’t feel like she fit in, so she didn’t have a whole lot of confidence. But then, as the movie went on, as she started to lead this group of superheroes, she felt more competent in herself as a leader.”

