Since KATSEYE debuted, the members of the global girl group have been going viral for their stellar vocals, dance moves and diversity! The band includes young singers from all around the world, including America, Switzerland, Philippines and South Korea. Yoonchae, in particular, has been a K-pop trainee for several years before KATSEYE.

Learn more about Yoonchae below:

Who Is Yoonchae?

Yoonchae, 16, was born on December 6, 2007, making her a Sagittarius! Born in Seoul, South Korea, Yoonchae has one older sister and is super close with her parents.

In 2020, she auditioned for K-pop company CJ E&M and was a trainee there for 2 years, before she competed in HYBE and Geffen Records’ Pop Star Academy. She was one of thousands of contestants on the competition show that would eventually form KATSEYE, and placed fourth place overall, landing her a spot in the global girl group.

Fun fact: Yoonchae didn’t know much English while in Pop Star Academy, but is now super fluent thanks to the help of her fellow KATSEYE members! She’s also the youngest member of the sixtet, also known as the “maknae.”

You can follow her on Instagram: @y0on_cha3 💓

Who Are KATSEYE?

KATSEYE was formed through the 2023 survival show The Debut: Dream Academy, with the entire process being filmed for a Netflix documentary called Pop Star Academy, which premiered in August 2024. KATSEYE officially made their debut with the aptly named single “Debut” in June 2024, with their hit single “Touch” dropping a month later.

The group is a melting pot of international talent! Alongside Yoonchae, KATSEYE features American stars Daniela Avanzini and Lara Rajagopalan and Megan Skiendiel, Switzerland’s Manon Bannerman and from the Philippines, Sophia Laforteza.

“The journey so far has just been amazing,” Megan said of KATSEYE during an interview with HypeBae from September 2024. “This journey has taught us so much about each other and just like, about ourselves, and it pushed us to grow in a way that we’ve never grown before. Obviously, it’s sad and can be hard when you train for a while and then you lose some of your best friends on the way. We all go through our personal challenges, but with the challenges come victories, like personal growth and finding confidence and learning new skills. This journey so far has been a roller coaster but it’s just been such an amazing experience, and I couldn’t ask for anything different.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.