Young Hollywood took center stage during the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, September 13. Stars like Addison Rae, Troye Sivan, Olivia Rodrigo and more attended the prestigious event for the first time.

TikTok star Addison, 20, went all out for her first appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s charity event, where the dress code was listed as “American Independence,” by wearing a red vintage Tom Ford for Gucci gown from 2003.

The He’s All That actress explained that she and her image architect, Law Roach, wanted to “pay homage” to an American designer who “empowers women.”

“We found exactly what kind of message we wanted to put across and this dress was perfect for that,” Addison told Vogue on the red carpet, noting that she was “shaking in my boots” from nerves.

Going for a different approach, singer Olivia, 18, stunned in a sheer, lace bodysuit with a fur collar by YSL one day after appearing at the MTV VMAs. The “Driver’s License” singer paired the racy ensemble with large diamond earrings, platform heels and cut crease eye makeup.

“I think Saint Laurent does a great job of making punk rock feminine, so that is what I was going for,” the “Brutal” songstress told Vogue.

Olivia’s whirlwind success is not lost on the California native, who previously said it was “totally” surreal” finding global success within the past year.

“I think it was actually awesome because there was this lack of pressure,” she explained to GQ in August. “If there was a concert and I could see that ‘Drivers License’ was being sung by thousands of people, I feel like I would’ve gotten in my head more than I did.”

When asked where she hopes to be in 10 years, Olivia gave an honest answer while reflecting on how the music industry treats men differently from women.

“I’ll be 28. I think it’s really strange how there are a finite amount of time women can be pop stars, you know what I mean?” she said. “I feel like men can be making music and having it be successful and popular until you’re super old, but I feel like women, the second you turn 30, it’s hard to keep people’s attention. But hopefully, I’ll still be putting out music that I like, and it’ll still resonate with other people. I’ve always wanted to be a songwriter that writes songs for other people too.”

Keep scrolling to see young Hollywood’s first Met Gala red carpet appearances!

