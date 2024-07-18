Meet Anthony Pyatt the talented actor who portrays the younger version of young Hades in the movie of the summer: Descendants: The Rise of Red! Keep reading for everything about Anthony.

Who Is Anthony Pyatt?

Anthony, 32, was born on June 1991 in Orlando, Florida. Prior to Descendants: The Rise of Red, he has starred in a handful of other shows and movies but is probably best known for playing Ethan Royer in Will Trent.

As for his love life, it appears he’s currently dating Allie Sawicki, as he celebrated their one-year anniversary in 2022. The two also posed together on the red carpet premiere of Descendants: The Rise of Red in July 2024.

Who Does Anthony Pyatt Play in ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’?

Anthony plays a young Hades in Descendants: The Rise of Red. ICYMI, in the original Descendants movies, the older Hades was portrayed by Cheyenne Jackson, while Dove Cameron brought to life his and Maleficent’s daughter, Mal.

Descendants: The Rise of Red debuted on July 12, 2024, whisking us into the world of Red (played by Kylie Cantrall), rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe (Malia Baker) the perfectionist offspring of Cinderella. Together, they must journey back in time to avert a looming coup in Auradon.

A familiar face returning as the new principal of Auradon is China Anne McClain as Uma, providing a warm welcome and sage advice to the fresh cast.

“[China] was so welcoming and so warm towards us — and I think she knew because of the fact that we were telling her about how we were such big fans of her,” Kylie said of the Uma actress during an interview with J-14, before revealing some of her own advice. “She was just like, ‘Don’t feel that that pressure of feeling like we need to live up to something.'”

“Obviously we’re going to forever have the most special place in our hearts for those original films and we’re just always taking inspiration from them and always nodding to them so yeah it was kind of uplifting hearing that from her,” she added.

