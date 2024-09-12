Young Hollywood stars were the moment at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Wednesday, September 11. From reigning pop queen Sabrina Carpenter to every artist’s favorite artist Chappell Roan, all eyes were on music’s biggest stars.

Sabrina looked stunning in a vintage Bob Mackie dress that was previously worn by Madonna, who was the first artist to perform at the awards show 40 years ago.

On the other hand, Chappell went off, as per usual, looking like a literal renaissance painting, complete with a sword and all.

One of the buzziest appearances was that of Sabrina, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, all three who have been swept up in a bit of a love triangle recently.

It all began after Sabrina released her latest album, Short n’ Sweet, on August 23, and fans noticed several tracks which seemingly called out Shawmila.

Back in early 2023, rumors swirled about Sabrina and Shawn’s brief fling. However, things seemed to have faded by the time Coachella came around in April, where Shawn and ex-girlfriend Camila were spotted rekindling their romance. Footage of their public smooch spread like wildfire, especially given the timing with Shawn’s rumored involvement with Sabrina.

Sabrina’s album featured some intriguing lyrics that seem to address Shawn directly. Tracks like “Dumb & Poetic,” “Coincidence,” and “Taste” hint at her feelings.

On September 6, Camila seemed to chime in on her feelings about the whole thing, after she released the deluxe version of her album C,XOXO, and one bonus track quickly grabbed fans’ attention. In “Can Friends Kiss?”, Camila sings about an ex-boyfriend she still has the hots for and wants to steal away from his new girlfriend.

“I don’t like your new girl, she don’t move me / When you talk about her, I get moody,” she sings, which seemingly mirrors a major theme in Sabrina’s song “Coincidence.” In the Sabrina track, the blonde beauty suspects her partner might be hiding something on his phone.

“Now shе’s sendin’ you some pictures wеarin’ less and less / Tryna turn the past into the present tense,” Sabrina sings. The drama!

