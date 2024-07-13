No slime on the red carpet! Young Hollywood’s biggest stars looked amazing as they arrived at the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards red carpet on Saturday, July 3.

The Thundermans stars Kira Kosarin and Jack Griffo showed up dressed to impress on the orange carpet, with the actress wearing a fun hot pink jumpsuit and her costar wearing possibly the coolest red-and-black matching set, ever.

Cohosts Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke, a.k.a. the voices of SpongeBob and Patrick, respectively, showed up looking stylish as ever to the slime-filled frenzy. ICYMI, the date of KCAs coincides with the 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants, so the event is set to honor the beloved franchise.

Created by Stephen Hillenburg in 1999, Spongebob Squarepants is one of the longest running shows in America, and has won numerous Emmys over the decades. Following the life of an underwater sponge named Spongebob Squarepants, his best friend Patrick Star, grumpy neighbor Squidward and his money-hungry boss Mr. Krabs, the show is often regarded as a cultural touchstone to several generations.

Since its inception, the show has inspired three feature films: The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004), Sponge Out of Water (2015), and Sponge on the Run (2020). It’s also launched two spin-off series, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and The Patrick Star Show, has four additional films are planned as of 2021. In September 2023, the show was renewed for a 15th season.

“This summer, Nickelodeon will celebrate two of its biggest and most beloved franchises — the ‘KCAs’ and SpongeBob SquarePants,” Ashley Kaplan, executive vice president, Nickelodeon Unscripted & Digital Studio, shared in a statement. “Celebrating both in July creates incredible opportunities for both properties that win on every platform. Get ready for some nautical nonsense on the KCAs … Slime included!”

Ahead of the event, J-14 got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the show, which included some clips from inside Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A giant inflatable orange blimp will be hanging inside the arena right over attendees heads along with UFO, and what looks like some pretty friendly eyeballs floating around.

Scroll through our gallery to see all the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards arrival photos.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.