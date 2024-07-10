If you’re a fan of Young Hollywood, you may have noticed that the actors are all super close. Whether they’re supporting one another on red carpets, starring in each other’s music videos or simply just posting TikToks of each other, we’re kind of obsessed with how close these rising stars are. So, who exactly is in this inner circle of young stardom? Keep reading to find out!

First, we must start with Mckenna Grace and Xochitl Gomez, who we think may be friends with literally everyone in Young Hollywood.

ICYMI, Mckenna, 18, has been acting since she was around 5 years old — starring in numerous guest starring roles on TV shows and movies until landing blockbuster hits such as Gifted and I, Tonya. However, she may be best known for her role as Phoebe in the 2020’s reboot of Ghostbusters.

As for Xochitl, also 18, the actress is best known for playing America Chavez in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and also won season 32 of Dancing with the Stars in 2023.

Their impressive acting resumes aside, the two talented actresses are actually super close IRL — in fact, Mckenna even wrote a song for Xochitl titled “Natalie”!

“I hung out with this girl who I think is just like the coolest, most beautiful girl in the world. And I’m like, why am I not like you? Like, what am I doing wrong?” Grace told Forbes in January 2024 of the track.

She explained that after hanging out with “this girl,” who she later clarified was Xochitl, that she fell into this “negative sense of comparison.”

“But if I’m literally just sitting here going on and on about how beautiful this person is, about how lovely they are, and about how I’m just like, ‘Oh, I wish I was like you,'” she said, before realizing that the negativity wasn’t the whole truth of the friendship she wanted to depict. Upon reflecting on how much she idealized her friend, she decided that all that energy would be better channeled into a love song

She also revealed that she was especially nervous to tell Xochitl of the song. “It’s a little bit scarier than being like, ‘Hey, I wrote this kind of mean song. But don’t worry. I’m not coming after you.’ But it’s—I don’t know. It’s like, ‘Hey! I love you!’”

These two aren’t the only besties in Young Hollywood — as it seems like they have a lot of common connections, whether it’s the entire Percy Jackson cast or Xochitl’s connection to the young stars of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Scroll through our gallery below to uncover who is in Young Hollywood’s close-knit circle!

