Fans may know Colleen Ballinger as her former alter ego, Miranda Sings, but the internet personality has actually made some headlines with her love life over the years! Before she was married to longtime love Erik Stocklin, with whom she shares three children, the actress was married to fellow YouTube personality Joshua Evans.

Colleen and Joshua were known for making videos together as a couple. They announced their engagement in 2014 and officially tied the knot in July 2015. Just after their one-year anniversary, the former flames announced their split. Shortly thereafter, Colleen and Erik went public with their romance.

Years after their split, Joshua uploaded a scathing YouTube video titled “The Actual Truth About Everything Part 1,” which has since been deleted. In the 12-minute video, he shared what allegedly went down after he and Colleen had split.

“If you look at my life a couple years ago — I had so many YouTuber friends. But when everything hit the fan, who left? My YouTuber friends. Who stayed in my life? People who are not driven by YouTube or fame or numbers. My real friends are still here. But it doesn’t take away from the fact that I loved those people,” Joshua explained. “The moment I wasn’t popular anymore, ‘Bye!’ I am so upset and angry and hurt by so much that has happened, and I blamed myself for so many things. And I never told anybody on the internet the truth. My family knows what Colleen did, my friends know what Colleen did. My world knows.”

Colleen, for her part, never responded to his video. She’s since moved on with Erik. The duo married in 2018 and welcomed their first son, Flynn Timothy Stocklin, in December of that year. They announced the birth of their twins — one boy and one girl — in November 2021.

“I guess I had babies today,” she said in a YouTube video at the time, noting that they arrived early. “That was crazy. … We couldn’t film it. It was too fast, too hectic, too scary. It was really insane. I’m OK. They are OK, but they’re going to be in the NICU for a little.”

The Haters Back Off star also posted a photo of herself and the twins on Instagram alongside a caption that read, “My sweet babies decided to come early. Go see the magical chaos that happened this weekend.”

Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of Colleen’s love life.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.