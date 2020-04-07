After telling fans that he was “taking a break” from YouTube, JayStation is back with a brand new video, and this time, he’s not alone. That’s right, the controversial internet star — whose real name is Jason Ethier — returned to his “Dream Team” vlog channel with ex-girlfriend Alexia Marano, months after admitting that he faked her death for views.

For those who don’t know, in January, the internet star uploaded a video to his channel and claimed Alexia had passed away in a drunk driving accident. He later posted two more videos about her death, one where he visited her “roadside memorial” and another where he attempted to contact her using an Ouija board. However, Jason eventually deleted the three videos and revealed that he came up with the “prank” as a way to get more subscribers on the couple’s channel. He also told viewers that Alexia was initially “okay” with the videos, but that they had since broken up. At the time, he also told fans via Instagram Stories that he was not going to apologize for his “stunt” with Alexia.

Now, as shown in their nine-minute video, titled “Are We Getting Back Together?,” the two have officially reconciled after a few months apart. Together, they looked back at everything that’s happened since the death hoax hit the web.

“One of the biggest things that’s been bothering me about the whole situation is just not being with Alexia,” Jason admitted before saying that “never met anyone like” Alexia before.

She revealed that after the entire thing went down, she didn’t “trust him at all.” But on Jason’s 30th birthday in February, the two decided to connect, once again, and take a trip together so they could discuss their relationship. Both Jason and Alexia explained that they have been quarantined together amid the current coronavirus pandemic and, despite having matching rings, have decided that they’re “not dating right now.”

“We’re just hanging out as friends. I don’t know what the future really holds for us — if we’re gonna date, if we’re just gonna stay friends. But, at this point, we just really wanna take it slow,” Alexia told viewers. Jason added, “Let us know in the comments if me and Alexia should date again in the future.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.