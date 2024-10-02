Rugrats is getting a live-action adaptation for Paramount. Yup, you heard us right!

The company is developing a live-action/CGI hybrid feature film that’s based on the beloved ’90s animated children’s TV show.

In the upcoming movie, Tommy Pickles and his friends (Chuckie Finster, Phil, and Lil DeVille) will be animated in a real-world setting, similar to the style of Sonic the Hedgehog, per Variety.

It’s unclear what other characters from the original series will appear, including Tommy’s cousin Dil Pickles, their parents Didi and Stu Pickles, along with Chas Finster, Drew and Charlotte Pickles, and Betty and Howard DeVille — as well as the bully Angelica Pickles and her bald doll, Cynthia.

The film will be directed by Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore, with Saturday Night Live actor Mikey Day and SNL head writer Streeter Seidell penning the script.

For those who didn’t grow up with beloved cartoon, Rugrats first premiered on Nickelodeon in 1991 and enjoyed multiple seasons, along with several films, including The Rugrats Movie in 1998, Rugrats in Paris in 2000, and Rugrats Go Wild in 2003. Later on, the franchise expanded with the sequel series All Grown Up! and a reboot that aired on Paramount+ in 2021.

It’s unclear whether the original voice cast of the animated series will be working on the movie yet, which includes legendary voice actress E.G. Daily as Tommy Pickles, Nancy Cartwright as Chuck Finster, Cheryl Chase as Angelica Pickles, Cree Summer as Susie Carmichael, Tara Strong as Dil Pickles and Jack Riley and Debbie Reynolds as Stu and Lulu Pickles, respectively.

During an interview with E.G., the actress behind Tommy expressed her excitement for the future of Rugrats while promoting the third season of Paramount+’s reboot in 2023.

“We’re just so excited about the ‘now’ and I think what was so beautiful about Rugrats initially was through the eyes of the babies and that whole thing,” she told The Hollywood Handle. “And with the CGI and blowing up their perspectives of things and just making the adventure so much more incredible. I think, right now, we’re just here. We just want to be right here with the babies in the original form and then we’ll see what comes in the future.”

