Singer, actor and choreographer? Zac Efron just revealed that he “invented” the dance for “Bet On It,” a.k.a. the most iconic scene from High School Music 2. And we just want to know … how did we not know this information sooner?!

ICYMI, in the 2007 sequel Zac’s character Troy Bolton dances and sings throughout the Lava Springs Country Club’s golf course. In just this one scene he power struts, pumps his arms, twirls his body around and — who can forget — splashes a reflection of himself displayed in a pond.

And, as it turns out — the scene “was all improv” during filming.

“You know, when we shot that, we just had no ideas for what to do in the day,” he recalled to Joey King for a June 2024 interview with Netflix. “Like, the director, he was just like, ‘Dude, we have no concept for this song, what do you wanna do?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, we’re on a golf course’ … we shot, I think the whole song, in three hours.”

Directed by Kenny Ortega, High School Musical 2 was the second installment to the Disney Channel Original Movie franchise, and was released after 2006’s High School Musical and before 2008’s High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

This isn’t the first time Zac has reminisced on his HSM days — back in December 2023, the Baywatch actor said he still thinks about the DCOM that launched his career “every day.”

“I still think about it every day — I sing the songs in the shower,” he, addressing a crowd while receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He also addressed Kenny and HSM producer Bill Borden, who were in attendance to the street-side ceremony.

“You guys were both instrumental in giving me my start in ‘High School Musical,’ and for that I’m just eternally, eternally grateful,” he said. “It’s impossible to look back on High School Musical with anything except absolute love and joy,” he added. “That’s my formative years. It’s everything to me.”

When it comes to possibly returning for a High School Musical reboot, he told E! News in 2022 that he’d “of course” be interested in reuniting with the original cast if the opportunity came along.

Anyways, we hope you’ll rewatch “Bet On It” below with this new information in mind.

