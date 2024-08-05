Zac Efron just gave an update on his health after he experienced a “minor swimming incident” while at a villa in Ibiza on Friday, August 2.

The Iron Claw actor, 36, shared an update via his Instagram Story on Sunday, August 4, revealing that he was on the mend while thanking fans for their concern.

“Happy and healthy – thanks for the concern,” the A Family Affair star wrote over a photo of himself pumping weights. The image captured Zac balancing his shirtless back on a gym ball.

TMZ first reported the incident, with Zac’s representative informing them that the actor was taken to the hospital as a precaution after the “minor swimming incident” on the evening of August 2. The rep added that Zac was released on the morning of August 3 and is recovering well.

Prior to the incident, the High School Musical star was seen making a surprise appearance onstage with DJ Martin Garrix at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Hotel and Beach Club. A video shared by fans on TikTok shows Zac dancing alongside the DJ during his set, much to the crowd’s delight.

This year has been quite active for the actor, who has appeared in The Iron Claw, Ricky Stanicky and recently starred in the romantic comedy A Family Affair with Nicole Kidman and Joey King.

Zac is no stranger to harrowing experiences, having discussed a particularly severe accident with Men’s Health in 2022. He revealed that he broke his jaw in a near-fatal mishap when he fell onto a granite corner of a fountain while running around his home in socks. The High School Musical star described the injury as leaving his jaw bone “hanging off his face.”

As a result, the HSM alum revealed that certain muscles in his face became enlarged after compensating for the other muscles that were still recovering from the injury.

“The masseters just grew,” he told Men’s Health. “They just got really, really big.”

In a subsequent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Zac reflected on how close he came to a fatal outcome. “It was funny,” he said. “It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good.”

