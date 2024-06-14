Zac Efron just said Vanessa Hudgens is going to make the “best” mom — and you’re not crying, we’re crying.

Teasing a “family reunion” with his ex-girlfriend and fellow High School Musical costar Ashley Tisdale — who are both currently pregnant — Zac beamed as he chatted about their joint journey to motherhood at the premiere of his latest rom-com, A Family Affair.

“Oh they’re going to be the best moms ever, those girls, are you kidding me, oh my gosh,” he told Access Hollywood in June 2024.

“Yeah, we’re going to have some fun family reunions coming up,” he added.

ICYMI, Ashley announced she is expecting her second child with husband Christopher French in March 2024, just weeks after her former HSM costar announced her own pregnancy with husband Cole Tucker — which she debuted at the 2024 Oscars.

Zac and Vanessa dated for several years after sparking chemistry on the set of High School Musical. Their love story began during the premiere of the first film in 2006, catapulting them to teen icon status. Throughout the trilogy, they stood by each other’s side, even as their careers soared beyond East High’s walls. Though they parted ways in 2010, they’ve remained on good terms, cherishing their shared memories.

Despite the fact that the two no longer keep in touch, Vanessa admitted she was grateful for the relationship, especially because it occurred during such a crazy time in her life.

“I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at the time … It was this massive phenomenon and [all] eyes were on me. And it’s just a really weird foreign thing to go through, and by being in a relationship, it kind of kept me stabilized and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well,” she told The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast in April 2019.

As for Ashley’s reaction to her former costar’s pregnancy?

“It’s very cool!” Ashley replied to a fan commenting on the duo being pregnant at the same time on her Instagram Story May 20. “I’m so excited for her and this new chapter in her life.”

While the two actresses are both pregnant at the same time, the two haven’t spoken to one another in quite some time.

“I haven’t seen her in a long time,” Tisdale explained on a March episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I think we’re just — obviously, she’s working, I’m working. I have a daughter, so she’s a full-time job.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.