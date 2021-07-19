Get ready to learn more with Zac Efron! The former High School Musical star’s Netflix series Down to Earth is set to return for a second season.

In March 2021, Deadline reported that the actor had started production on season 2 in Australia. As fans know, Zac teamed up with wellness expert Darin Olien for the series, and together, they look for “healthy, sustainable ways to live.” Months after the second season announcement, the show won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Daytime Program Host.

“Wow! Never expected this and so grateful,” Zac wrote via social media in July 2021. “A HUGE thank you to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our small but powerful crew, #downtoearth who made this show what it is. And most of all, thank all of you for watching and enjoying D2E. This is for you.”

Down To Earth premiered on Netflix in July 2020 and followed the Hollywood heartthrob on his journey throughout the world. At the time, Zac made headlines for his appearance in the 10-episode season.

“Zac Efron’s new Netflix show is out and he looks like an absolute SNACK,” one fan wrote on Twitter at the time. Another added, “Watched Down To Earth with my grandma last night and the only thing she could talk about was Zac Efron’s eyes.”

A third shared, “Watch the Zac Efron Netflix show because it has an important message but mostly because Zac Efron.”

There’s a lot more Zac where that came from, and fans can already get an early look at what’s to come because the show’s official Instagram account has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos since filming started in March 2021.

While the first season saw Zac traveling to different countries, the upcoming episodes will have Zac and Darin in just Australia due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“He was uncomfortable and nervous at first,” Darin said during an August 2020 appearance on “The Genius Life” podcast when discussing Zac starring as himself. “We had a lot of conversations about it. But at the end of the day, we just had a good time. Every opportunity, every meeting, every sitting there and learning along the way, we’d come away with real movement inside of ourselves.”

Although they’ll be in one central location when the next season premieres, the sustainable duo still have lots of lessons to teach fans. Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about the second season of Zac’s show Down to Earth so far.

