Zach Bryan is walking back his words about Taylor Swift and Kanye West.

On September 17, the country singer felt the need to tweet the following: “Eagles > Chiefs, Kanye > Taylor, who’s with me.” Unsurprisingly, no one was with him — especially the Swifties on the social media app. Most likely due to backlash, the 28-year-old deactivated his account and then released an apology on Instagram.

“For the record guys I wasn’t coming for Taylor the other night,” he wrote in a lengthy statement on Instagram two days later. “I was drunkenly comparing two records and it came out wrong. I know there’s a lot of stuff that clouds around Ye and I was speaking purely musically. I love Taylor’s music and pray you guys know I’m human and tweet stupid things often. Hope one day I can explain this to her. Twitter gets me in trouble too much and I’d say it’s best I stay off it. I’m sorry to any Taylor fans I pissed off or let down. Love you guys and I’m trying my best!”

He continued, “I’ve been going through a hard time in my own life and I think I was projecting a little. To be completely honest, it just came off as rude and desensitized to Taylor. I respect her so much as a musician that the last thing I want is people thinking I don’t appreciate and love what she has done for music. Okay, that’s the last of it! Love you guys and hope you guys understand. Don’t drink and tweet. Don’t drink and tweet!!”

However, he wasn’t quite finished. He followed up: “Not saving face here, but Taylor has been a force of nature for as long as we’ve all been growing up and I admire that. I’m gonna go listen to this record now, I never want people to think I have a hint of malice or meanness towards anyone, ever, that’s why Im saying all this. Everyone have the best day of all time, I love ya.”

That’s not all! He finished up the statement with the below:

“This year has been an awful lot on me in personal ways that no one knows and I’ve been trying to cope and balance too many things at once. So I’m going to take a breather from tweeting stupid stuff, finish my tour, and ground myself somehow in the midst of all this. I feel very, very blessed each day. Not taking it for granted and holding onto it has been so important to me, Okay, needed to get this off my chest, yall are the best and I’ll see you at Bourbon and Beyond.”

This isn’t the first time Zach has stirred up backlash. Since his time in the spotlight, he has come under fire a handful of times, including one instance of being arrested for verbally attacking a police officer in 2023.

