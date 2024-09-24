If you find yourself looking up Zach Bryan‘s dating history, you’re not alone. The country singer’s love life has a *lot* of life, from an ex-wife to quickly moving on with several other partners. So, who has he been romantically linked with and how did it end? Keep reading for a full guide:

While it may seems Zac has come out of nowhere, the Oklahoma native has actually released five albums over the years. His first, titled DeAnn, was self-released in 2019, which he then followed up with his second, Elisabeth, in May 2020, before signing with Warner Records.

“Everyone went kind of crazy for them,” he told CMT in May 2022 of his first two records. “So I’m like the luckiest guy in the world. I don’t really deserve any of it, but it’s been an absolute blast. And I would catch them up by saying, ‘Hey, I’m just a 26-year-old. I’m just a guy like everyone else, trying my best to get through life.’ And if people wanted to join, they can. If they don’t, that’s OK too.”

His self-titled fourth record, Zach Bryan, dropped in August 2023, and his fifth album The Great American Bar Scene, came out on July 4, 2024.

Since his rise to fame, the “Pink Skies” singer has dated (and married) several women, and has most recently been romantically linked with social media star Brianna Chickenfry. The two stars first went public with their relationship in July 2023.

In an episode of Brianna’s “BFFs” podcast, the influencer gave a full breakdown of her relationship with the country star, including how they started dating. She also debunked rumors that cheating may have been involved, as both her and Zach were in relationships shortly before getting together.

“He’s like, the nicest, most genuine person I’ve ever met. He’s so normal,” she told her cohosts. “We did a f—ing 18-hour car ride together and … didn’t turn the music on once and talked the whole time.”

She continued, “That’s when I knew, like, oh this guy’s actually awesome. We got to know each other. We’ve been spending a lot of time together.”

