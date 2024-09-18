Zayn Malik fans, our day has finally come!

On Wednesday, September 18, the former One Direction member revealed that he would be going on his very first solo tour in support of his recent album, the Room Under the Stairs.

The project, which had the British crooner delving into the country genre, had him working with Grammy-winning country music producer Dave Cobb.

“What got me about Zayn was his voice, you can hear love, loss, pain, triumph and humanity in it,” Dave told Rolling Stone in February 2024. “I feel as if this record is removing the glass from his spirit directly to his fans. Zayn has really created his own universe on this record, he really has no fear and is speaking straight from his soul.”

The father-of-one has three previous albums — 2016’s Mind of Mine, 2018’s Icarus and 2021’s Nobody is Listening. While this will be the first time Zayn has embarked on a tour by myself in support of an album, he in no means is a stranger to tour — being a former One Direction member, and all. We’re wondering if we might see a 1D member or two attend their former bandmate’s shows!

“When I listen to old songs, there’s less presence for me as a human being with conviction behind the mic. And that’s why this record feels special to me,” he told Nylon of his most recent record. “There’s a consistent level of conviction throughout, because every story came from me and means something to me. There’s this man standing there — not this boy who doesn’t quite know how to tell you something.”

Tickets to the tour will be available starting with the Zayn VIP Key Presale on September 19, with additional presales running throughout the week. General on-sale will begin on September 21 at 10 a.m. local at inzayn.com.

Stairway to the Sky 2024 Tour Dates:

October 23, 2024: San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 25, 2024: Las Vegas, CA The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

October 27, 2024: Los Angeles, CA Shrine Expo Hall

October 30, 2024: Washington, DC The Anthem

November 2, 2024: New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

November 20, 2024: Edinburgh, UK O2 Academy

November 23, 2024: Leeds, UK O2 Academy

November 24, 2024: Manchester, UK O2 Apollo

November 26, 2024: London, UK Eventim Apollo

November 29, 2024: Wolverhampton, UK Wolverhampton The Halls

December 3, 2024: Newcastle, UK O2 City Hall

