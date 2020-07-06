It’s safe to say that Zayn Malik deserves the Best Brother Ever award! Yep, he just gifted his younger sister, Safaa, a $300 thousand house, just a few months after she gave birth to her first baby, a little girl named Zaneyah.

According to reports, the One Direction singer got his 17-year-old sister a luxury four-bedroom house, just a few doors down from the one he previously bought their mom, Trisha.

“He knew they needed their own place with a new baby but Safaa didn’t want to be too far away from her mom,” a source explained to The Sun. “They’ve got their independence but a support network on the doorstep if they need it.”

As fans know, Safaa and her husband, Martin Tiser, got married back in September 2019, and they announced that they were expecting a child together one month later, when Safaa shared a photo of herself wearing a sash around her neck which read, “It’s a baby girl.”

“I won,” she captioned it.

Then, the couple shared the exciting news that they had welcomed their first child together on January 4, 2020.

In June 2020, the Instagram star got real about all the hate she has received online. She even claimed that her newborn baby was getting death threats from internet trolls, and she was definitely not happy about it.

Safaa took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of some of the nasty messages her friend got after sharing a few snaps of her daughter.

“[Her] baby’s ugly,” one of the comments read. “When her kid dies you’ll listen. Hope her kid dies, it’s ugly anyway.”

“What a disgusting world,” Safaa captioned the post.

Days earlier, the brunette beauty got real about being a young mom in an emotional Instagram Stories post.

“Being a young mom means that we met a little early but it also means I get to love you a little longer,” she wrote. “Some people said that my life ended when I had a baby but my life had just began. You didn’t take away from my future, you gave me a new one. Repost if you are a proud mother.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.