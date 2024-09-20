Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are very proud parents! The exes posted tributes to their daughter Khai for her 4th birthday, and TW, reading them may make you emotional.

Gigi, 29, gave a glimpse of her daughter’s celebration on Instagram, sharing a series of photos on Thursday, September 19.

One photo showed Hadid and her daughter admiring a pink, round cake from Carlos Bakery that read, “Happy Birthday Khai. May the FOURce Be With You.” The cake was topped with a lifelike replica of Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian and featured rainbow layers inside.

The birthday party also included an inflatable slide, a colorful balloon arch and an arts and crafts station for painting wooden picture frames. Gigi even created a fake scroll to confirm her daughter’s “enrollment” at the fictional Auradon Prep, the school from Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise!

The supermodel expressed her love, saying, “Khai, it is my life’s greatest joy and pride to be your mama!!!! Thank you for the four best years of my life — you remind me to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple & beautiful ways. Your possibilities are endless, my sweetest love!!!!”

She added, “Our girl is 4 today and we celebrated all week!!! She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible — will be in the water from dawn til dusk. 🐬” Hadid also made a subtle nod to Malik’s *Dusk Till Dawn* album, mentioning, “She is curious, adventurous, loving, and oh so witty.”

As for the former One Direction member, the proud dad had nothing but sweet words to say about his daughter on her birthday via Instagram.

“Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express, beyond proud to call you my daughter,” he wrote as his caption. “Grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person I know you already are. Four years ago today my life changed forever and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you.”

Are you crying? Because I’m crying.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.