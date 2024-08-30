Zayn Malik is out here performing random side quests!

The former One Direction member was just unveiled as the identity of the mysterious Shadow Duelist Nocturne was unveiled during the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel livestream on Thursday, August 29. Here’s what that means:

In case you didn’t know (which we certainly didn’t), Zayn is long-time fan of the popular digital card game, and made his big reveal as the “celebrity in disguise” who had been teased earlier this month.

Described as “cloaked in shadow and draped in melody,” and part of a “celebrated brotherhood of troubadours,” Zayn’s identity was finally unveiled during a livestream. Dressed in a black suit and leather gloves, the former boy band singer dramatically removed the character’s gold and black helmet, which featured glowing green eyes, much to the hosts’ astonishment.

Leading up to the reveal, a final clue was shared: “From dusk till dawn, Nocturne fills the air with Stardust and PILLOWTALK,” a nod to Zayn’s solo singles.

The tournament winner not only claimed victory but also received a signed copy of the mask as a prize. When Fictinium emerged as the champion, Zayn took off his mask and expressed his enthusiasm for the franchise that encompasses games, anime, and trading cards.

“I’m a huge Yu-Gi-Oh! fan. I’ve been into it since I was a kid, so being here and doing this is a real honor,” he shared. He joined the event’s hosts, Steven Kangas and Billy Brake, for commentary on the final four. “I’ve been excited about this for weeks.”

Zayn also mentioned his excitement about wearing the mask, his love for costumes and his enjoyment of watching the competition. He even signed the inside of the mask for Fictinium and shared his favorite moments from the game.

On top of that, the former 1D member showed off his childhood Yu-Gi-Oh! binder and his favorite card, the Shooting Star Dragon, which he noted was one of his most powerful cards.

“I also have the Shooting Quasar Dragon,” he added, pointing out his well-loved binder, marked with the game’s name in Sharpie. For a potential theme song, he suggested something with “high energy” and an “early 2000s rock” feel.

The singer, who playfully considered naming his next album Yami Yugi, displayed an impressive knowledge of the Yu-Gi-Oh! universe. He also hinted at exciting new music coming soon, saying, “I’ve got some cool news coming up, so if you’re into my music, stay tuned for some big announcements.”

