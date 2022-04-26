Zayn Malik has had quite the transformation since his beginnings with One Direction.

Since his breakaway from the boy band, he has gone on to do many other things such as a solo music career and becoming a father. Zayn and former girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, introduced their daughter Khai into the world in September 2020.

“Honestly, it’s amazing,” Zayn revealed on a radio interview in March 2021. “A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, ‘It’s a big adjustment, and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff.’ But honestly, she’s an amazing baby,” the singer admitted. “It’s been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure.”

He also shouted out Gigi, saying that she’s a “wicked mom.” He noted, “Obviously, she’s really a big help with everything, and she’s doing well.”

The former One Direction member also talked about how “into fatherhood” he was, which surprised him since he was usually quite career-oriented. and focused on himself most of the time “I had time for my relationship and stuff too, but it was still solely about me,” he explained.

“The fact that [Khai] has been so easy to kind of just adjust to has been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, just doing really relaxing chill stuff. Just watching kid shows on TV, on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, just rolling around with her and just singing to her,” he explained, adding, “It’s a really different pace of life, but it’s been really easy to adjust to it, for sure. I think that’s the most surprising thing.”

Scroll through our gallery for Zayn Malik’s transformation throughout the years!

