You guys aren’t going to believe this, but Friday, April 24, 2020, is Ryan Newman‘s 42nd birthday! He was only 31 when he starred in Zeke and Luther, which mean it’s been more than 10 years since the hilarious series aired it’s first episode. Wow, can you believe how fast time flies? We’re truly shook.

The Disney XD show, which also starred Hutch Dano, Adam Hicks, Daniel Curtis Lee and Nate Hartley, premiered back in June of 2009. And for three epic years, we followed the adventures of these skateboard-loving friends. But ever since it ended in 2012, there’s not a day we don’t miss it, TBH. The anniversary is making us feel pretty nostalgic, so we decided to do some digging. We went ahead and rounded up some then-and-now pics of the cast, and wow, you are not going to believe how much they’ve all grown up!

Scroll through our gallery to see what the cast of Zeke and Luther looks like now, and prepare to be shook over how much they’ve all changed.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.