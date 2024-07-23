It was announced earlier this month that Euphoria season 3 is set to kick off production in 2025, however, it seems problems behind-the-scenes are quickly arising — specifically with creator Sam Levinson and leading actress Zendaya.

Reports have surfaced that the two are at odds with one another after the delayed production of the hit HBO Max show. Keep reading to get details on their reported disagreements.

At one point in time, Zendaya and Sam were close friends, even having “hung out at his house” frequently. However, things quickly turned when the producer took on another project.

“Levinson wound up spending far more time on The Idol than anticipated” and “Zendaya’s frustration grew,” according to The Hollywood Reporter in July 2024.

According to the report, Zendaya was not pleased with the delay of Euphoria and even had a meeting with executives to find out “why the network allowed Levinson to turn his attention to another show.”

ICYMI, The Idol, starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, made headlines for all the wrong reasons. At the time, Rolling Stones wrote an exposé on the series, calling out the alleged drastic story changes that occurred after Sam replaced former director Amy Seimetz.

“What I signed up for was a dark satire of fame and the fame model in the 21st century,” one production member explained to the magazine. “The things that we subject our talent and stars to, the forces that put people in the spotlight and how that can be manipulated in the post-Trump world,” they said, before adding: “It went from satire to the thing it was satirizing.”

HBO denied the allegations in a statement to People saying: “Throughout the process, the creative team has been committed to creating a safe, collaborative, and mutually respectful working environment.”

It seems the Challengers star didn’t want her name in the mix when it came to the backlash from The Idol. “Her image is pristine,” an executive who has worked with Zendaya reportedly said to the Hollywood Reporter. “And fans were turning against Sam.”

Months later, another meeting between Zendaya, Sam, and HBO executives occurred, but a source shared that “they went from being so close, and they couldn’t fix it.”

Season 3 is expected to begin production in January 2025 with an unknown release date, making it two years since the second season first premiered.

