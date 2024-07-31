We could’ve had Zendaya in a Descendants movie!

Cornelia Frame, former VP of Casting at the children’s network, disclosed that the Euphoria star auditioned multiple times to join the franchise.

“Zendaya did audition many times for Descendants, and that was a big deal,” Cornelia said during a July 2024 interview on the “Magical Rewind” podcast. “It was a really big deal. She auditioned over and over and really wanted it. It just ended up not going her way.”

“Now that I think about it, I’m like, ‘Would Spider-Man have happened right at that same time?’ Things happen for a reason, and you do often book this other thing that’s amazing when you don’t get something else.”

The former Disney Channel executive said Zendaya “put so much effort and so much work into it, too. It’s just one of those things.”

When Descendants debuted in July 2015, Zendaya was starring in K.C. Undercover, which had premiered earlier that year. She continued with K.C. Undercover for two more seasons.

Following her Disney days, the Emmy-winning actress went on to book Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, which was followed by 2019’s Spider-Man: Far from Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Zendaya has also starred in the Dune film franchise and most recently starred in the Luca Guadagnino film Challengers.

ICYMI, the original Descendants followed the teenage children of some of Disney’s most iconic villains as they adjust to life outside the Isle of the Lost. Each of the three movies brought a new task for the gang to overcome. The series starred Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Mitchell Hope, Anna Cathcart, Sarah Jeffery and China Anne McClain.

Descendants became a major franchise for the network, with a sequel in 2017 and a third film in 2019.

Most recently, a spinoff of the franchise was released in July 2024, called Descendants: The Rise of Red. In the most recent adaptation, the movie follows Red (played by Kylie Cantrall), the rebellious teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora), and Chloe (Malia Baker), the perfectionist daughter of Cinderella (Brandy). In order to prevent an impending coup in Auradon, Red must join forces with Chloe to travel in back in time to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.

