From Disney Channel to superstar! Zendaya has made a major name for herself since first stepping foot into the spotlight, and fans are still obsessed with the talented star. From her amazing acting roles to stunning singing skills, what’s not to love?! Now taken on some more mature roles (like in the HBO series Euphoria) fans have a lot of questions about her love life.

As it turned out, her current relationship status is under wraps. Most recently, Zendaya was linked to her costar Jacob Elordi, but they haven’t been spotted out together in a few months. Once the coronavirus pandemic hit, The Kissing Booth actor told GQ that he headed back to his home in Australia, so it’s unclear whether or not the rumored pair stayed together or not.

Before that, the Shake It Up star was linked to a few other famous faces, like Trevor Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr. and Tom Holland. But what went down between them? Was Zendaya in a relationship with all of them, or were they just friends? What are her exes up to now? Not to worry, people, because we broke it all down for you! Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to Zendaya’s love life.

