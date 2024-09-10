There’s a new meme taking social media by storm — and it’s called “Zendaya laughing.”

This term captures the infectious laughter Zendaya displays during interviews with her boyfriend, Tom Holland, especially when they were promoting their Spider-Man films.

The meme’s origins date back to 2019 when Zendaya and Tom appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss Spider-Man: Far From Home. During the show, Tom shared a story that had Zendaya laughing heartily before he even reached the punchline. This genuine display of affection and amusement caught the attention of social media users, who were charmed by Zendaya’s clear admiration for her on-screen and off-screen partner.

Fans have since compiled numerous clips of Zendaya’s enthusiastic laughter into adorable 10-minute YouTube videos. Her hearty giggles have become a symbol of being utterly smitten, reflecting how people often react when they have a crush.

Over the years, “Zendaya Laugh” has evolved into a way to describe celebrities or individuals who laugh excessively at another person’s jokes, usually indicating a romantic infatuation. By September 2021, Urban Dictionary had added four official definitions for “Zendaya Laugh,” solidifying its place in pop culture.

The meme recently resurfaced with a viral post involving Dylan O’Brien and his Saturday Night costar, Rachel Sennott.

On X, user @jmncisms remarked: “Every time Rachel speaks, Dylan is always Zendaya laughing.” This observation sparked another user, @pacific_chiller, to reflect: “I won’t lie, the phrase ‘Zendaya laughing’ taking on its own cultural meaning and becoming a thing is one of the funnier pop culture developments of the last couple years imo.”

In essence, “Zendaya laughing” has become a light-hearted way to comment on the joy and admiration people exhibit when smitten — and now we’re wondering if Zendaya and Tom know about the meme they created, and more importantly, if Zendaya finds it amusing.

ICYMI, the couple have been dating for several years, after meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Beginning as costars-to-friends-to-lovers, Hollywood can’t get enough of these adorable lovebirds — and they’re not afraid to talk about one another publicly, either.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” Zendaya told Elle in August 2023. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

